Phil Steele Has Wisconsin At 11 In His Preseason Rankings

Phil Steele has Wisconsin just outside of the top 10 ahead of the 2021 college football season.

The popular college football expert recently released his preseason top 25, and he had the Badgers slotted 11th, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Steele wrote the following about Wisconsin:

A neutral site game vs. Notre Dame is the toughest test and they get both Iowa and Penn State at home. Wisconsin was just 3-3 in the Big Ten last year but get back to their fourth Big Ten title game in the last six years.

Phil Steele is one of the brightest minds in the world of college football, and I respect the hell out of his opinions.

The dude is a legit genius. So, what do I think about him having Wisconsin at 11? I like it a ton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Personally, I think we’re a top 10 team, and I’d bet just about any amount of money on that being true. However, being at 11 allows us to play with a chip on our shoulder.

It allows us to fly under the radar a bit and avoid the spotlight. As we learned in 2018, Wisconsin doesn’t always do great when everyone is singing our praises in the preseason.

We do better when people count us out. While being 11th isn’t being counted out, it does give us room to gripe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

More than anything, I’m just ready for the season to start. Week one against PSU can’t get here fast enough!