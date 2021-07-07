Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says We Must Eliminate Funding For CBP, ICE And The Entire DHS

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said in a video uploaded Wednesday that she would like to eliminate funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the entire U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Appearing in a video meeting with Just Futures Law on June 2, a group that advocates against deportations, the Michigan Democrat said the easiest way to cut funding for technology that would help fight illegal immigration in the U.S. amid the ongoing border crisis would be to eliminate all funding for the CBP, ICE and the DHS. The video was just uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday.

“The simple answer to that question is we must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE and their parent organization: DHS. Time after time, we have seen it, as advocates on the ground, as human services agencies on the ground, continue to see over and over again, that these agencies are inept to humanely guiding migrants, through our immigration system, and further continue, instead they further continue, to terrorize migrant communities located within our communities,” Tlaib said in the video. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib: ‘We Didn’t Have ICE Years Ago Before 9/11 … We Were Fine’)

WATCH:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: “We must eliminate funding for CBP, ICE, and their parent organization DHS” pic.twitter.com/RrlRTpxCAm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2021

Tlaib has previously called for the defunding of ICE and the police. (RELATED: ‘No More Policing’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Claims Daunte Wright Shooting Was ‘Government Funded Murder’)

In late June, House Democrats proposed a new spending bill that would cut funding to immigration enforcement agencies and rescind border wall funding. (RELATED: ‘The Squad’ Pushes To ‘Defund The Police’ While Spending Thousands On Private Security To Protect Themselves)

Border patrol apprehended 180,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in May, following 178,000 in April and 173,000 in March. Meanwhile, ICE deported the fewest number of illegal immigrants in the agency’s history.