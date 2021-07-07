Republicans Warn Red States Against Taking Redistricting Too Far | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

Top Republican strategists are reportedly warning red states against aggressive redistricting in the interest of building a more stable, long-term division of power.

“There’s an old saying: Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered,” Republican North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry told Politico. “And when it comes to redistricting, that is, in fact, the case.”

The redistricting is a high-stakes game that will influence the balance of power for the coming five election cycles, Politico reported. But what does this mean for future elections, for the nation and for the future of the parties? Vince and Jason break it down.

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/mletxb

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Spotify: https://rb.gy/jd7gdx