Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington DC

Rudy Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in Washington D.C., according to an order filed Wednesday by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

The status of Giuliani’s suspension in D.C. is contingent upon the outcome of a review of his earlier suspension in New York.

The former New York City mayor had his law license suspended in New York on June 24 for making “knowingly false and misleading factual statements to support his claim that the presidential election was stolen from” former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Appellate Division ruled.

Those statements “threaten the public interest and warrant interim suspension from the practice of law,” the ruling read.

Giuliani pursued a fraud claim, arguing that “widespread, nationwide voter fraud” impacted the vote count in Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential election, during a November 2020 hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Giuliani made those claims despite the fact that he “had to be aware that there were no fraud claims in the case,” the New York Court ruling says. (RELATED: ‘New York Is Out Of Control’: Trump Defends Giuliani Over Revocation Of Law License)

Giuliani also alleged that “famous heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier continued to vote years after he was dead,” as part of his legal efforts. However, the lawyer “fail[ed] to provide a scintilla of evidence for any of the varying and wildly inconsistent numbers of dead people he factually represented voted,” according to the New York court’s ruling.

Trump’s lawyer has called into question the necessity for the New York court’s action against him, as the election fight is over and “he has and will continue to exercise personal discipline to forbear from discussing these matters in public anymore,” NBC News reported.