Rutgers Receiver Carnell Davis Gets Knocked Out In Brutal Fashion In Viral Video

Rutgers receiver Carnell Davis learned the hard way that fighting is almost never a good idea.

In a video tweeted by @10kHendo, Davis was seen exchanging words with a man when the two squared up following him getting shoved. Well, it didn’t go well for the Scarlet Knights football player. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

He was knocked out in absolutely brutal fashion. Watch the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Rutgers WR Carnell Davis #Sheesh

If you can’t fight, don’t fight pic.twitter.com/LuuXNnpKpc — A$VP U$O 信心 (@10kHendo) July 6, 2021

According to The Press of Atlantic City, Rutgers released a statement and said, “Our main concern is Carnell’s health and well-being. He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

After that punch, his recovery might take a little bit! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnell Davis (@carnell_davis88)

It’s not crystal clear who started the altercation, but at this point, it doesn’t change the fact that Davis got destroyed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Next time, walk away and let the guys with guns and badges deal with the situation if there’s a legit problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnell Davis (@carnell_davis88)

Of all the fight videos we’ve seen over the past few weeks, there’s no doubt at all that this one is among the worst. Just an insane knockout blow.