Rutgers Receiver Carnell Davis Gets Knocked Out In Brutal Fashion In Viral Video

Rutgers receiver Carnell Davis learned the hard way that fighting is almost never a good idea.
In a video tweeted by @10kHendo, Davis was seen exchanging words with a man when the two squared up following him getting shoved. Well, it didn’t go well for the Scarlet Knights football player. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
He was knocked out in absolutely brutal fashion. Watch the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Rutgers WR Carnell Davis #Sheesh
If you can’t fight, don’t fight pic.twitter.com/LuuXNnpKpc
— A$VP U$O 信心 (@10kHendo) July 6, 2021
According to The Press of Atlantic City, Rutgers released a statement and said, “Our main concern is Carnell’s health and well-being. He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
After that punch, his recovery might take a little bit! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
It’s not crystal clear who started the altercation, but at this point, it doesn’t change the fact that Davis got destroyed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
Next time, walk away and let the guys with guns and badges deal with the situation if there’s a legit problem.
View this post on Instagram
Of all the fight videos we’ve seen over the past few weeks, there’s no doubt at all that this one is among the worst. Just an insane knockout blow.