STUDY: LeBron James Is The Most Hated Athlete On The Internet

LeBron James is apparently the most hated athlete on the internet.

According to a study from Pickwise.com based on the number of abuse messages, the Los Angeles Lakers star receives the most hate online, and it’s not close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, LeBron receives about four times as much hate online as the second top spot, which is held by soccer player Marcus Rashford.

Now, I don’t condone anyone sending threatening messages to anyone online. I don’t care if it’s LeBron James or someone else.

Messages like that can’t be tolerated. However, when it comes to simple trash talk, LeBron being the most hated is the least surprising news ever.

The dude is wildly unlikable.

LeBron James is an idiot, and should be treated as such. Being a great basketball player doesn’t give him a pass for his actions off the court. pic.twitter.com/Fs0yC5Luck — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 6, 2021

LeBron James has never found a camera he didn’t want focused on him, unless it has anything to do with human rights being violated in China or police officers doing their jobs.

In fact, if it’s the latter, he’ll dox a cop for saving a young woman’s life.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

If LeBron wants to be liked by more people, he should spend less time alienating the league’s fanbase. I’m not a genius, but it seems like a solid place to start!