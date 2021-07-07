Editorial

STUDY: LeBron James Is The Most Hated Athlete On The Internet

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LeBron James is apparently the most hated athlete on the internet.

According to a study from Pickwise.com based on the number of abuse messages, the Los Angeles Lakers star receives the most hate online, and it’s not close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, LeBron receives about four times as much hate online as the second top spot, which is held by soccer player Marcus Rashford.

Now, I don’t condone anyone sending threatening messages to anyone online. I don’t care if it’s LeBron James or someone else.

Messages like that can’t be tolerated. However, when it comes to simple trash talk, LeBron being the most hated is the least surprising news ever.

The dude is wildly unlikable.

LeBron James has never found a camera he didn’t want focused on him, unless it has anything to do with human rights being violated in China or police officers doing their jobs.

In fact, if it’s the latter, he’ll dox a cop for saving a young woman’s life.

If LeBron wants to be liked by more people, he should spend less time alienating the league’s fanbase. I’m not a genius, but it seems like a solid place to start!