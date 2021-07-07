Massive Whale Shocks Swimmers In Crazy Viral Video

A massive whale gave some people in the water the surprise of a lifetime.

In a Twitter video from @maddmadzz (via TikTok user @pythoncoun), a huge whale jumped out of the water near some people, and they couldn't believe what they saw.

Watch the insane video, which has more than 9.5 million views, below.

I would shit myself pic.twitter.com/bHTDXusTx3 — Madz (@maddmadzz) July 5, 2021

That's the kind of event that you probably never experience more than once in life. I don't blame the people for being shocked at all.

I would have lost my mind if I saw that in person. I mean, how often does something like this happen?

That whale came out of absolutely nowhere and jumped straight into the air. If that's not awesome, then I don't know what is.

While I usually hate creatures in the sea, I’m all for huge and majestic whales. There’s something just awesome about them.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the awesome video.