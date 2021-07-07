77-Year-Old Woman Mauled By Dogs While Sitting On Front Steps

A 77-year-old woman died from a dog attack on her front porch in Phoenix Tuesday morning, ABC 15 reported.

Officials said police officers were called near 6th Street and Broadway Road at 7 a.m. due to reports of a woman being attacked by dogs, ABC 15 reported.

Dog owner charged with negligent homicide after woman dies from dog attack at Phoenix home https://t.co/Ur3AFrwPTo — azcentral (@azcentral) July 7, 2021

Crews found Maria Ruiz in critical condition and drove her to a hospital where she died from her injuries, according to ABC 15. (RELATED: REPORT: Elderly Man Mauled To Death By Wild Dogs On The Side Of The Road)

According to investigators, Alejandro Hernandez, 33, owned four Staffordshire Terrier-mix dogs that attacked Ruiz, ABC 15 reported.

Police said Maricopa County Animal Care had already contacted Hernandez about his dogs that had escaped and told him to fix the gate to keep the animals secure, ABC 15 reported.

While police took Hernandez into custody, Maricopa County Animal Care workers captured the dogs, ABC 15 reported. Officials said one of the dogs is being tested for rabies, ABC 15 reported.

Police said the dogs had escaped several times before and bitten neighbors, ABC 15 reported. Hernandez is being booked for negligent homicide, according to ABC 15.