Zack Snyder’s New Movie ‘Rebel Moon’ Is Described As A ‘More Mature’ Version Of ‘Star Wars’

Zack Snyder’s new movie sounds awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood icon is making a movie called “Rebel Moon,” and it’s described as a “more mature” version of “Star Wars.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Zack Snyder has set his next project for Netflix, the home of his most recent hit #ArmyoftheDead, and it re-teams the filmmaker with many of creative colleagues https://t.co/ortiUbBeMO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 7, 2021

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan. It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out,” Snyder explained.

THR wrote the following about the film’s plot details:

The story is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

As a huge fan of “Star Wars” and as someone who respects Snyder’s work, I think “Rebel Moon” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

“Star Wars” is one of the greatest sagas ever put on tape, and it’s hands down the greatest sci-fi series ever made.

George Lucas changed the game forever once “A New Hope” dropped.

Now, Snyder is bringing fans a story in a similar vein as “Star Wars,” and that should get everyone amped. Everything he touches tends to be great.

We are talking about the brain behind “Man of Steel” and several other great films.

While “Rebel Moon” has no set release date, I’m guessing we’re still years out. If it’s just in the earliest of stages, then don’t get your hopes up to see it before 2024 or 2025. Still, I’m excited!