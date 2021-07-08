‘American Horror Stories’ Releases Chilling Promo Ahead Of July 15 Premiere

A new promo has dropped for “American Horror Stories.”

The new series from Ryan Murphy will focus on a new horror story every single week, and the latest promo ahead of the July 15 premiere introduced several cast members. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Most notably, Matt Bomer, Paris Jackson and Danny Trejo are all involved with the “AHS”-related series. Check out the chilling promo below.

And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

As a huge fan of “American Horror Story,” I can’t wait to see what we get in this new series from Murphy.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be incredibly scary. “AHS” is at its best when it’s fun and terrifying.

It looks like “American Horror Stories” will keep that energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

I’m desperately in need of a new TV show to watch, and “American Horror Stories” showing up in a week is music to my ears.

It looks like it’s going to be the perfect summer show to give us some scares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

Make sure to check it out July 15 on Hulu. I can’t wait!