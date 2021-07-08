Editorial

Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘American Horror Stories’

American Horror Stories (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AHSFX/status/1413181091477811207)

American Horror Stories (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AHSFX/status/1413181091477811207)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The first full trailer for “American Horror Stories” dropped Thursday afternoon.

As many of you know, I’ve been super pumped for the upcoming series from Ryan Murphy, and our first full look is very sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For fans of horror, it should do more than enough to get your expectations fired up through the roof. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said more than once, I’m super pumped for “American Horror Stories.” When “AHS” is at its best, it’s among the best shows on TV.

Now, FX is making a new series based on a new horror series every single week, and it’ll stream exclusively on Hulu.

Sounds like a fun time to me.

As long as we’re terrified from start to finish and “American Horror Stories” doesn’t get into the dumb lecturing “AHS” has from time to time, then I think we’ll have a great time.

Season nine of “AHS” was outstanding, and it seems like Murphy has his fastball back after several disappointing seasons. Hopefully, the recent momentum carries over to “American Horror Stories.”

You can catch it starting July 15.