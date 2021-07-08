Watch The First Full Trailer For ‘American Horror Stories’

The first full trailer for “American Horror Stories” dropped Thursday afternoon.

As many of you know, I’ve been super pumped for the upcoming series from Ryan Murphy, and our first full look is very sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For fans of horror, it should do more than enough to get your expectations fired up through the roof. Give it a watch below.

Your summer of horror starts here. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Stories now. The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/vTRNqLrVnZ — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 8, 2021

As I’ve said more than once, I’m super pumped for “American Horror Stories.” When “AHS” is at its best, it’s among the best shows on TV.

Now, FX is making a new series based on a new horror series every single week, and it’ll stream exclusively on Hulu.

Sounds like a fun time to me.

And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

As long as we’re terrified from start to finish and “American Horror Stories” doesn’t get into the dumb lecturing “AHS” has from time to time, then I think we’ll have a great time.

Season nine of “AHS” was outstanding, and it seems like Murphy has his fastball back after several disappointing seasons. Hopefully, the recent momentum carries over to “American Horror Stories.”

Every episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy, streaming July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @hulu #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/s54AGf8X9w — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) June 23, 2021

You can catch it starting July 15.