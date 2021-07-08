Barron Trump Towers Over His Mother Melania In Shots From Outing In New York

Barron Trump is making headlines after photos surfaced of him towering over his mother, former first lady Melania Trump, during an outing in New York City.

In the shots that surfaced on line, we see former President Donald Trump’s youngest son wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with blue jeans and walking next to the former first lady, who was wearing a button-up black top and white jeans. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Barron, who is now 15, looked to be significantly taller than Melania, with some speculating Trump’s son might be as tall as 6’7″ now. (RELATED: Melania Wows In Black And White Houndstooth Skirt Suit At White House Signing Event)

Check it out!

Barron Trump, 16, towers over his mom Melania and carries limited edition orange Louis Vuitton bag https://t.co/cXwEokUIqr — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 8, 2021

The headline in the Daily Mail piece published Thursday read, “PICTURED: 6’7″ Barron Trump, 15, towers over his mother Melania and carries limited edition orange Louis Vuitton bag as the mother-son duo leave Trump Tower days after Donald returned to the Big Apple.”

The piece noted that the former first lady and her son were spending a few days in the city.

Last month, the former president told a crowd in North Carolina that his son was 15 and 6’7”, the outlet noted.

The comment starts at the 16:41 minute mark.

WATCH:

If those numbers are accurate, that would mean Barron is taller than both his parents. Trump is reportedly 6’3”, according to the International Business Times and Melania stands at 5’11”.