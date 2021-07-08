School District Includes Books About ‘Whiteness’ And ‘White Privilege’ On Suggested Summer Reading List For Grade School Students

Massachusetts public school recommended books about “White privilege” and “Whiteness” for their summer reading list for grade schools, according to Fox News.

Belmont Public Schools, located in a Boston suburb, suggested books on race and culture for students in kindergarten through fifth grade for summer reading, Fox News reported.

Books include titles such as, “Race, Culture, and Activism” and “Not my Idea: A Book About Whiteness,” and “Race Cars: A Children’s Book About White Privilege.”

The list offers categories of books like, “Pride in Race, Skin Color, & Heritage,” and “Books Calling For Activism.”

“These books teach about some of the history of racial injustice in our country and attempt to give messages about the advocacy and anti-racist activism that we want to inspire in all our students,” described in the reading list note.

Ibram Kendi, author of “Stamped,” is also included on the list. In a piece for Politico Magazine, Kendi suggested adding “an anti-racist amendment to the U.S. Constitution that enshrines two guiding anti-racist principals: Racial inequity is evidence of racist policy and the different racial groups are equals,” he wrote.

“The amendment would make unconstitutional racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials.”

“These titles are in partnership with our Public Library and are not assigned by the school department but suggested titles for families to use at their discretion,” Belmont Superintendent John Phelan wrote in an email to Fox News.

These titles will be revised in August after the school received emails from the community to do so, Phelan told Fox News.

Critical race theory (CRT) has been gaining momentum in public schools across the country. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: CRT Is Just The Latest Version Of A Long Democratic Tradition Of Race Politics)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. It advocates for the pursuit of “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teachers union, has approved the plan to implement CRT in 14,000 school districts across all 50 states with 2.3 million members vowing to support the course, according to previous reporting.