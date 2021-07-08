Boris Becker Criticized For Calling Marton Fucsovics’ Fiancée Anett Boszormonyi ‘Pretty’

Boris Becker is drawing some criticism after some recent comments about Márton Fucsovics’ fiancée, Anett Böszörményi.
The former tennis star and current commentator gave Anett a compliment during Wimbledon by touching on her physical appearance and people aren't pleased!
“They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary. I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty,” Becker said during the quarterfinals of Wimbledon when talking about Fucsovics’ fiancée, according to the New York Post.
Well, that apparently didn’t sit well with people. According to the same report, CEO of Women in Sport Stephanie Hillborne released a statement, saying, “When two men are comfortable talking about women in this way, never mind on live TV, it shows there is still more to do.”
Furthermore, the Daily Mail published a headline about the situation that read, “Fault! New sexism storm at Wimbledon as BBC’s Boris Becker calls star’s partner ‘very pretty.'”
You know the world has really lost its way when you can’t even state an obvious fact without drawing heat.
Guess what, folks? Böszörményi is a smoke, and she knows it. One look at her Instagram and you can tell she knows she’s a star.
Why are we pretending otherwise? He didn’t say anything wrong. He called her “pretty.” My fact check experts have determined that this is true.
I #StandWithBoris on this issue. If we’re not allowed to acknowledge when a woman is good looking, then what is the point of freedom?
Finally, nothing will ever beat Brent Musburger making Katherine Webb famous during Alabama’s title game against Notre Dame. That was an all-time moment.
Let us know in the comments what you think about the situation.