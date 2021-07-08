Man With A Beer And Gun Climbs On Top Of Car And Has A Standoff With NYPD, Police Say

A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly climbed on top of a car with a beer and gun and had a standoff with police in the Bronx, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The disoriented man climbed out of the sunroof onto the top of the car with a beer in one hand and a firearm in the other, NYPD Captain Isaac Soberal said at a press conference. Soberal said that they cleared the area and told the man to drop what he was holding, but he didn’t respond.

“Today is a very good day,” NYPD Special Operations Chief Harry Wedin said at a press conference Thursday. “The men and women of ESU (Emergency Service Unit) train for this exact outcome every single day. I want to commend them.”

Watch as Chief Wedin, from @NYPDSpecialops, speaks about the response of @nypd45pct and Emergency Service Unit officers earlier today to a man with a gun suffering a personal crisis in the Bronx, who was safely taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/tlzKBbd87O — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 8, 2021

Soberal told reporters they tried to talk to the man, who fired a shot at a police van at one point, but there were no injuries. The man was not responsive and did not say what he was doing or why he was there.

The man later dropped the gun and was arrested and taken to Jacobi Hospital, NYPD Special Operations Captain Christopher Giordano said.

“The man appeared to be startled by the gun going off and laid back on the roof of the SUV,” Giordano said. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Point-Blank Shooting In Crowded Bar)

The NYPD’s detective squad is continuing to investigate, and charges are pending, Wedin said at the press conference.

The Bronx has seen many incidents like this in recent months. Violence has rose across multiple cities in the U.S. throughout the pandemic.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represents a district in the Bronx and she was caught in June saying that concerns over crime spikes are “hysteria.”

Police arrested a man in June who was suspected of shooting a man and nearly hit two children in the Bronx.

