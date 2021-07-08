4-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots And Kills Himself

A four-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself Tuesday outside a Colorado store, according to authorities.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:03 p.m., about a shot being fired. Police from the Manitou Springs Police Department arrived to the 400 block of Manitou Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities found a four-year-old boy with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.” A preliminary investigation found the child was sitting in a car with his mother and younger sibling while his father went inside a store. The boy discovered the gun and accidentally shot himself. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old ‘Accidentally Shot Himself’ At Sleepover With Gun Brought By 15-Year-Old)

Parents Arrested in Criminally Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death Case Our deepest condolences go to the family affected by this tragedy. Media Release: https://t.co/v6tBhp5Uk1 pic.twitter.com/7RiyfgpxnD — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 7, 2021

Police arrested both his parents and booked them into the El Paso County Jail for criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death, according to police.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up.”