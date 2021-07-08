Gal Gadot Shares Shot From Movie ‘Red Notice’ With Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Along With News About When Fans Can See It

Gal Gadot definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a terrific shot from her upcoming movie “Red Notice” and the news that it will be out in November.

“Let me just put this here,” the 36-year-old actress tweeted Thursday to her millions of followers. “I can’t wait for you to see this. @Netflix biggest movie #REDNOTICE premiering Nov.12th!” (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“Thank you @RawsonThurber for bringing me onto this project,” she added. “Being able to work with my friends @VancityReynolds [and] @TheRock was the icing on the cake.”

The post included a picture of the “Wonder Woman” star wearing a red sleeveless gown with a high leg slit standing next to the other two actors looking sharp in tuxedos. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

“The Rock” also shared news about the film on social media and captioned his post with some details about the film and what fans can expect in this “globetrotting heist.”

“The FBI’s top profiler,” Johnson wrote. “The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen.”

And in true Reynolds‘ fashion, he shared the news with some self-deprecating humor.

“True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of @therock’s socks,” the “Deadpool” star captioned his post, adding that Gal Gadot “is wonderful.”

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star previously shared that part of the film was shot during the pandemic, and how they ended up building a museum set after the coronavirus closed the famed one they were supposed to shoot at.

We can hardly wait!