Greg Hardy Says He’s A ‘Great Citizen’ And ‘An Awesome American’

Greg Hardy doesn’t want people to think he’s a villain.

During a press event for UFC 264, the former NFL player and current UFC fighter was asked about possibly embracing a villain role and he gave a weird answer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told the media that he’s a “great citizen,” “an awesome American” and pointed out that he’s never been convicted of anything.

You can watch his full comments below.

Greg Hardy doesn’t consider himself a villain “I’m a great citizen…I’ve never been convicted of anything that they said I was” #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/bHZRyTe8zn — BroBible (@BroBible) July 7, 2021

For those of you who might not remember, Hardy was arrested several years back after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and throwing “her on a futon covered in” guns, according to Deadspin.

Hardy was originally convicted in a bench trial, but the charges were ultimately dismissed when he appealed, according to the same Deadspin report. Eventually, the entire thing was expunged from his record. It’s as if the allegations never even happened.

In America, you are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be thankful for it.

When Hardy’s case was finished in the system, the charges were dismissed and his record was expunged. He’s an innocent man in the eyes of the law and he wants people to know it.

However, I’m not sure bragging about being a “great citizen” whose never been convicted of anything is an outstanding look.

You know who doesn’t need to brag about their lack of a criminal record? People who don’t have the perception hanging over their head that they’ve done something wrong.

Having said all of that, I would love to watch Tai Tuivasa destroy him Saturday night at UFC 264. It would be absolutely sweet to watch Hardy get knocked out. We’d all love to see it!