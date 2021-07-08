Jill Biden Steps Out In Pretty Floral Blue Dress During Trip To Georgia

Jill Biden got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a pretty floral dress during her Thursday trip to Georgia.

The first lady looked striking in the long-sleeve navy blue number that went down past her knees she stepped off the plane. Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Senator Raphael Warnock, according to a FLOTUS pool report. (RELATED: Jill Biden Graces August Cover Of Vogue, Says Joe’s ‘Just A Calmer President’)

She completed the great look with loose hair, black high heels and a red sash around her waist. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Later, images surfaced of the first lady’s stop at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at Alfred E. Beach High School where she encouraged Georgians to get vaccinated, the pool added.

“@FLOTUS⁩ asks this gentleman getting his shot whether his family members have gotten theirs. He says some have, some haven’t,” CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett tweeted. “‘Should I call them?’ asks Biden.”