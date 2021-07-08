Kyle Shanahan Tried To Trade For Matthew Stafford, Found Out While At Dinner The QB Was Going To The Rams

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tried to trade for Matthew Stafford, but things didn’t go his way.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Peter Schrager revealed that the 49ers head coach was also down in Mexico about two minutes away from Sean McVay and Stafford's resort in Cabo when he tried to jump in on the trade.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

After burning his vacation watching tape, Shanahan was told by a source to go to dinner with his wife because no deal was imminent.

According to Schrager, about ten minutes into his vacation dinner in Mexico, the star coach was informed that Stafford was on his way to the Rams.

You can watch him break it down below. It’s a very entertaining story.

Before the trade to the #Rams the #49ers & Kyle Shanahan wanted to get in the market for Matthew Stafford..@PSchrags shares the story from his latest Flying Coach podcast with McVay & Shanahan ???? #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/aTGwykOjI9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2021

Damn, that story was one hell of a rollercoaster. Imagine thinking you’re about to have a few cold beers to regather your thoughts ahead of jumping back into trade talks and then finding out the deal is already done.

Not only is the deal done, but Stafford is headed to another NFC West team. If that’s not enough to keep you awake at night, then I don’t know what is.

This story also goes to show just how desperate the 49ers are to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo. They drafted Trey Lance third overall, but even before that, Shanahan wanted the former Detroit Lions gunslinger under center.

That tells you just about everything you need to know.

Best of luck to Shanahan now that he has to face Stafford twice a year! I’m sure he loves the idea of that happening!