Norway Mandates Labels On Edited Instagram Photos Used In Ads

Editing Instagram photos in Norway could land you prison.

The small nation has passed an amendment to its Marketing Act that mandates labeling any edited content in ads on social media, according to Vice. Failure to do so could land you behind bars! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Vice reported the following on Norway’s new law:

Under the recently-passed rules, advertisements where a body’s shape, size, or skin has been retouched—even through a filter before a photo is taken—will need a standardized label designed by the Norwegian Ministry of Children and Family Affairs. Examples of manipulations requiring labeling include enlarged lips, narrowed waists, and exaggerated muscles, but it’s not clear if the same will apply to adjustments of lighting or saturation. The law also covers images from influencers and celebrities if they “receive any payment or other benefit” in relation to the post, including on social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Twitter. Any violations are punishable with escalating fines and, in extreme cases, even imprisonment.

This is tough news for all the Instagram influencers out there breaking their backs for a few extra likes selling vitamin water! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

No more touched up and edited photos to convince people they’re skinnier than they are! If you see that, you better get the handcuffs ready. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

While I don’t have any feelings on the law one way or another, I do think it’s hilarious. We should try a similar law here in America that applies to everything posted on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know how many photos I’ve edited in my life? Zero. Yet, women lose their minds if you post a photo that hasn’t been edited. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Watching them juggle having to label manipulated photos or risking jail time to not do it would be hilarious. How bad do you want those likes?

Watching Instagram models and women with fewer than 5,000 followers lose their minds would be so funny, and I say that as someone who is very pro-women. It’s just important to laugh sometimes.

H/T: BroBible