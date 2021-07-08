Psaki Leads In Singing Happy Birthday For Reporter During Press Conference

White House press secretary Jen Psaki led the Press Corps in singing “Happy Birthday” to a White House reporter in a viral video Thursday.

As Psaki entered the press conference wishing the press members a “Happy Thursday,” a reporter asked if she said “Happy birthday,” which prompted the press secretary to jokingly wish Reuters reporter Steve Holland “Happy 29th birthday.”

“I did hear it was Steve Holland’s 29th birthday, so happy 29th birthday. I’m a terrible singer but I am willing to lead a song here if you are all game,” Psaki said. “Who’s with me? Someone that has a good voice.”

Psaki and the crowd of journalists then sung “Happy Birthday” to Holland. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Buy A Hot Dog For 16 Cents!’: Doocy, Psaki Duke It Out Over White House Boast On July Fourth Savings)

.@PressSec Jen Psaki leads press corps in the singing of happy birthday to a reporter pic.twitter.com/F2N1LYtDO7 — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2021

After the crowd’s fun moment, Psaki told Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem that he had an “excellent” singing voice.

“I will also note, Brian Karem, excellent voice. I don’t know what you do with that, but that’s what I learned today,” she said.

Republican Congressional candidate Buzz Patterson slammed Psaki on Twitter, saying that a press secretary sings “Happy Birthday” when they have no accomplishments.

When you don’t have accomplishments, only disasters, you sing “Happy Birthday” to reporters. I learned it well working for the Clintons. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 8, 2021

Members of the Press Corp appeared to be quite excited back in April when Psaki brought them homemade cookies, made by her mother-in-law.