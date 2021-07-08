Report: Britney Spears’ Co-Conservator Wants $50,000 A Month To Cover Security Costs Following Death Threats

Britney Spears co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has reportedly gone to court asking for $50,000 to cover 24-7 security costs following alleged death threats.

Montgomery, who has served as the conservator of the 39-year-old pop singer’s person for nearly two years, has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to approve the expenses related to around-the-clock protection for her and have it be paid for by the conservatorship, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservator told the court on Wednesday that she has been getting death threats ever since Spears spoke out against the conservatorship last month. https://t.co/HhEa4RvbgX pic.twitter.com/Cqxl32F4rr — Variety (@Variety) July 7, 2021

Jodi told the court that “there has been a marked increase in the number and severity” of threats via social media, text messages, phone calls and emails against her and those in her circle following the “Toxic” hitmaker’s explosive testimony calling for an end to the 13-year conservatorship. (RELATED: Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’)

“Since Ms. Spears has requested that Petitioner retain her position as conservator, Petitioner has no intention of abandoning her by resigning because of these threats,” the filing stated, the outlet noted, along with screenshots between her and Britney that appear to confirm that.

“However, in order for Petitioner to effectively perform her duties as conservator, her security and safety must be ensured,” the document added.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father and owner of the conservatorship, filed an opposition in response and noted she wasn’t the only one allegedly getting death threats.

“Ms. Montgomery is not the only person involved in this Conservatorship who has received threatening communications and/or death threats,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote in an opposition filed Thursday.

“Mr. Spears is informed and believes that the Conservatee’s Court-Appointed Counsel, Mr. Ingham, has received threatening communications including receiving two very threatening voicemail messages just this weekend,” it added. “Mr. Spears himself and his counsel have also received similar threatening communications, including threats of violence and death, for some time.”

The outlet noted that 24-7 security could cost upwards of $50,000 a month for one person and suggested other options be considered.

“If the Court grants the Ex Parte Petition, it is anticipated that Ms. Montgomery will not be the only one requesting additional protection to be paid by the Conservatorship Estate,” Thoreen wrote. “The nasty rhetoric and threatening emails, social media posts, and voicemail messages are pervasive and ongoing and impact multiple people involved in or related to the Conservatorship, including the Conservatee, Mr. Spears, other family members, Ms. Montgomery allegedly, and many of their attorneys and other professionals involved – some more than others, and some more threatening than others.”

Jamie’s attorney said if they court disagrees, there should be guidelines set in place and individuals should have to file their own petition with the court.

During her recent appearance in court, the former superstar called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.