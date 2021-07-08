REPORT: Lil Baby Arrested In France, James Harden Also Stopped By Police

Lil Baby has reportedly been arrested in France.

According to TMZ, the star rapper was with Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and a few other people when they were stopped by police in Paris. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that local outlets are saying Lil Baby was arrested on a “marijuana-related charge.”

Lil Baby and James Harden’s Cop Encounter https://t.co/K8yDNTfFf8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2021

According to ESPN, Harden was briefly stopped by police with Lil Baby, but he was never arrested or taken into custody.

In the video below, you can see police appearing to speak with Harden and search him.

Bravo à la police française ????????‍♂️ des incompétents… même pas capable de reconnaître James HARDEN pic.twitter.com/YLAeBFdaXk — cateregardeap (@TiSoldier971) July 8, 2021

The pair was also spotted Wednesday in France looking visibly confused when seeing the media around them, and the video is laugh-out-loud funny.

James Harden and Lil Baby were caught off guard by the paparazzi ???? pic.twitter.com/KYVLbeHOnh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2021

Even if Lil Baby is guilty of breaking the law, I don’t care at all. The man is a superstar. Free him! Don’t turn this into A$AP Rocky 2.0.

Don’t think for one second I won’t push for military use to free Lil Baby. How is he supposed to make bangers if he’s in jail? The answer is that he won’t be able to, and that’s not acceptable.

Luckily, Harden was never arrested at all. If I was him, I might book a flight out of France ASAP. Run before they come for you, James!