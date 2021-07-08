Editorial

REPORT: Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Will Likely Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates his win by TKO in the seventh round against Deontay Wilder in the Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like the July 24 fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be postponed.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, there’s been a coronavirus outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp, and that puts the highly-anticipated rubber match in jeopardy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No official decision has been made at this time on the boxing match, but it sounds like it’s imminent. It’s also unclear if Fury has tested positive for coronavirus or just those around him.

If the fight is postponed, Coppinger reported that September will likely be when the third fight between the two stars goes down.

This is really unfortunate. This is actually the worst news we’ve had in the sports world in a very long time, and I’m not happy about it.

Tyson vs. Wilder for the third time in a few weeks was going to be an awesome night.

Now, thanks to coronavirus, it sounds like we might be waiting until September to see what happens between the two heavyweight superstars.

Even though the war against coronavirus is pretty much over, it’s an unfortunate reminder that we’re not done just yet.

Hopefully, this all blows over and the fight doesn’t have to be delayed. Trust me when I say that nobody wants to see that happen.