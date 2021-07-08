REPORT: Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Will Likely Be Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

It sounds like the July 24 fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be postponed.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, there's been a coronavirus outbreak in Tyson Fury's camp, and that puts the highly-anticipated rubber match in jeopardy.

No official decision has been made at this time on the boxing match, but it sounds like it’s imminent. It’s also unclear if Fury has tested positive for coronavirus or just those around him.

Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 will likely be postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the heavyweight champ’s camp. No official determination yet on the fight proceeding as planned for July 24 in Las Vegas on ESPN+ PPV. Details:https://t.co/vp1mFuXMaR — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 8, 2021

If the fight is postponed, Coppinger reported that September will likely be when the third fight between the two stars goes down.

The fight is a joint PPV with FOX, which has Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr., on PPV on Aug. 21, meaning if the fight is postponed, September is more likely — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 8, 2021

This is really unfortunate. This is actually the worst news we’ve had in the sports world in a very long time, and I’m not happy about it.

Tyson vs. Wilder for the third time in a few weeks was going to be an awesome night.

Tyson Fury calls Deontay Wilder mentally weak for showing up to press conference and refusing to answer questions (via @trboxing) pic.twitter.com/vM8C9AYuoQ — BroBible (@BroBible) June 15, 2021

Now, thanks to coronavirus, it sounds like we might be waiting until September to see what happens between the two heavyweight superstars.

Even though the war against coronavirus is pretty much over, it’s an unfortunate reminder that we’re not done just yet.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

Hopefully, this all blows over and the fight doesn’t have to be delayed. Trust me when I say that nobody wants to see that happen.