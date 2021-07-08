Upcoming Spy Movie Will Feature Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa And Samuel L. Jackson In The Cast

The upcoming spy film “Argylle” has an absurdly loaded cast.

According to Deadline, the movie from Matthew Vaughn will have Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena and several other stars in the cast. It’s expected to be the first film in a trilogy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara Set For New Matthew Vaughn Spy Franchise ‘Argylle’ https://t.co/xwwrWYujIo — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 8, 2021

Observer reported that the movie is based on an upcoming book of the same name and is “about a best-selling spy novelist who turns out to be a world-class spy suffering from amnesia.”

Knowing what we know about the cast and plot details, I’d say that there is a very high chance that “Argylle” is awesome.

When is the last time a movie was released with a cast of this caliber? I honestly can’t remember, but it’s certainly been awhile.

That’s a murderer’s row of talent when it comes to Hollywood. Cavill, Cranston, Jackson Rockwell and Cena are all major superstars.

Plus, it’ll be fascinating to see what Dua Lipa does on screen. She’s a great singer, and she’s now cutting her teeth in the acting world.

Even though “Argylle” won’t come out for awhile, I think it’s safe to assume we have good justification to start getting excited.