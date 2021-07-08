Steph Curry Card Sells For $5.9 Million

A Steph Curry card has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to Front Office Sports, a rookie card of the Golden State Warriors superstar has sold for $5.9 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the card in the tweet below.

The highest price ever paid for a trading card ???? Alt, an alternative asset platform, has purchased a majority of this 1/1 2009 Steph Curry Rookie Logoman. The price? $5.9 million. pic.twitter.com/Ztn94misCl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, I love sports memorabilia and I love stories about sports memorabilia. However, I’ve never really understood cards selling for so much.

It doesn’t make much sense to me at all. For $5.9 million, you could buy a very nice house. Why would you spend that money on a card?

Yet, we see cards sell for insane prices all the time.

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

When it comes to sports memorabilia that I think is actually worth the money, it’s all about signed jerseys and game-used stuff.

That’s the kind of stuff I’d pay for. That’s why there’s a signed Miracle on Ice jersey on the wall in an undisclosed location I might or might not know about.

I’d way rather have that than a signed Steph Curry card.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend on sports memorabilia. Something tells me that it’s a lot less than $5.9 million!