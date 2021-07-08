Editorial

Steph Curry Card Sells For $5.9 Million

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A Steph Curry card has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to Front Office Sports, a rookie card of the Golden State Warriors superstar has sold for $5.9 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times before, I love sports memorabilia and I love stories about sports memorabilia. However, I’ve never really understood cards selling for so much.

It doesn’t make much sense to me at all. For $5.9 million, you could buy a very nice house. Why would you spend that money on a card?

Yet, we see cards sell for insane prices all the time.

When it comes to sports memorabilia that I think is actually worth the money, it’s all about signed jerseys and game-used stuff.

That’s the kind of stuff I’d pay for. That’s why there’s a signed Miracle on Ice jersey on the wall in an undisclosed location I might or might not know about.

I’d way rather have that than a signed Steph Curry card.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend on sports memorabilia. Something tells me that it’s a lot less than $5.9 million!