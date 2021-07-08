The Tampa Bay Lightning Win The Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 Wednesday night in game five of the Stanley Cup Final, and they’ve successfully repeated as back-to-back champions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even though I was really hoping Montreal would make more of a series out of this thing, you just have to tip your cap at the end of the day to the Lightning.

They’re a hell of a hockey team and the fact they’ve repeated as champions in arguably the toughest sport is proof of that fact.

The Canadiens had a great run, and the team’s future is very bright. However, they just didn’t have the dogs to run with the Lightning for an entire series.

The Lightning were just too great across the board, and it showed as they won the series 4-1.

Props to the Tampa Bay Lightning for pulling off the incredible accomplishment of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. They certainly have something special cooking down there.