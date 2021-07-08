WILCOX: The Biden Border Crisis Is An Effort To Subvert Democracy

Since Joe Biden assumed the presidency in January, migrants have flooded America’s borders, and his administration would have it no different.

Every move Biden has made on immigration suggests that he sees no issue with our borders being overrun, and even welcomes it. Since entering office, Biden has ended the Trump administration’s successful Remain in Mexico policy, reinstated catch-in-release, attempted to issue a moratorium on deportations and now appears poised to end Trump-era immigration policies intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The consequences have been both tragic and predictable. In May 2021, a record number of migrants attempted to cross the southern border. There has been a 3,166% increase in convicted sex offenders arrested at a single sector of the border, and a 4,000% increase in fentanyl seizures.

With America’s borders under siege, why would the Biden administration continue to pursue policies that incentivize mass migration? As with most things in Washington, this likely comes down to raw politics.

A 2018 Yale study found that there were likely more than 22 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S., a number which has almost certainly increased over the last three years. If these illegal immigrants were able to obtain legal status or citizenship, it is very likely that they would help usher in permanent left-wing majorities in Congress and the White House. We’ve seen this before in California, a one-time Republican stronghold, which has now become arguably the most liberal state in the country.

After President Ronald Reagan signed a mass amnesty bill into law in 1986, California politics began shifting left almost immediately, and has continued to do so ever since. Now, California has more immigrants than any state in the country, and the once-dominant Republican Party makes up less than 25% of the population. The California model has become a blueprint on how to turn the rest of the nation to the left, and that is ultimately one of the root causes of the nation’s border crisis.

It is no coincidence that Biden’s party is now considering pushing an amnesty bill through the reconciliation process, which would allow Democrats to circumvent the filibuster and pass an amnesty bill on a party-line vote. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed legislation which would grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants. The bill has been touted by the White House, but is currently languishing in the Senate.

If the bill were to pick up more steam in the Senate, there is no doubt it would greatly exacerbate the ongoing border crisis, with migrants throughout Central America surging to the border in hopes of benefiting from Biden’s amnesty. But that’s exactly the point.

In April, Fox News host Tucker Carlson observed that Biden and the Democrats were using immigration as a tool to dilute the voting power of Americans.

“If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there,” he said. “So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.”

Carlson is exactly right. At its core, immigration is a voting rights issue, and a democracy issue. In the United States, voters are supposed to pick their politicians, not the other way around.

However, Biden and the Democrats are using excessive immigration as a tool to dramatically shift the electorate to the left in ways which most Americans are uncomfortable with and don’t support. This is particularly ironic given that Democrats have spent recent months painting themselves as guardians of American democracy in order to pass their highly partisan election bill known as the “For the People Act.” If only Democrat politicians were as committed to democracy as they say they are.

The White House and its allies have decimated our borders and our security in order to import potential future Democratic voters, in a bid to make the U.S. a one-party nation. The Biden border crisis is not an accident, but an effort to subvert American democracy.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.