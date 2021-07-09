261 Passengers Evacuate After Fire Breaks Out Underneath Train

A fire underneath an Amtrak train forced 261 passengers to evacuate in Baltimore, Maryland, Fox News reported Thursday.

Palmetto No. 90 was at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport station when the fire was detected, which led Amtrak service to be stopped, Fox News reported.

There have been no reports of a cause or injuries to passengers or crew members, according to Fox News.

#Breaking Service on an Amtrak has been temporarily suspended after a report of a fire onboard. The 261 passengers have been evacuated and are in the BWI station. No reported injuries to passengers or crew members. The fire is underneath one of the train cars. #AmtrakPR — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 9, 2021

Palmetto No. 90 runs between New York City and Georgia, according to Fox News. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Cancels Planned Amtrak Trip To Inauguration Over Heightened Security Concerns)

Amtrak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

At the end of 2020, Amtrak was $1.6 billion in debt. However, Democratic President Joe Biden’s signed a stimulus package in March that gave the national railroad company $1.7 billion in federal funding.

Hunter Biden also served on the Amtrak board of directors from July 2006 to February 2009, according to the Associated Press.

