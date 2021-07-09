CBP Seizes 3,000 Pairs Of False Eye Lashes From China

Authorities have seized 3,000 pairs of fake eyelashes after determining they were illegally imported from China.

United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized the boxes of fake eyelashes on Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, the Associated Press reported. The lashes were on the way to a local beauty supply store in New Orleans, CBP spokesperson Matthew Dyman said in a statement, according to the AP.

EYEronic: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized three thousand pairs of fake eyelashes after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans. https://t.co/Nglfzbk8Cn #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) July 9, 2021

The massive order of lashes, delivered in four boxes, were seized because they had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to the AP. Furthermore, the lashes did not carry any labeling from the distributor or the manufacturer, which means there is no telling what the lashes could have been exposed to while they were being made, or if they were stored in insect-infested conditions, Dyman said, according to The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate. (RELATED: CBP Agents Find Buckets Of Meth Valued At More Than $4 Million)

“There’s no telling what’s on these eyelashes,” Dyman told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.When unregulated false lashes are attached to someone’s eye using adhesives, these materials could cause allergic reactions, eye irritation, or worse, Dyman added.

Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airporthttps://t.co/7d5r0g65VP — WAFB (@WAFB) July 8, 2021

Apparently, fake lashes that have not been approved by the FDA are often seized coming into New Orleans, according to WVUE-TV, but officials said this shipment was “particularly large.”