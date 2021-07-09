Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Has Accepted That The Packers Won’t Trade Him

Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers has accepted his fate.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been feuding ever since the 2021 NFL draft when it was reported that the star quarterback wants to be moved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Cowherd thinks it’s a done deal that he’s staying put, and Rodgers’ has accepted that fact. You can watch him break it down below.

“Aaron has come to terms with it. He’s going back to Green Bay… It looked too casual, too jokey and too fun.” — @ColinCowherd on what “The Match” told us about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/oSwK4Ku9mq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 7, 2021

As weird as it might sound given my previous stances on the issue, I actually kind of agree with Cowherd, but maybe for different reasons.

The main reason I don’t think Rodgers is getting moved anymore is because everyone has gone silent for the most part.

When everyone goes silent, it’s generally a sign that the wheels are spinning behind the scenes. It’s a sign that things might be being worked out.

Now, that’s not to say they are for sure, but it’s very important to note how we haven’t heard much on this subject over the past couple weeks.

Trust me when I say that’s not an accident.

