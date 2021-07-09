Editorial

Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Has Accepted That The Packers Won’t Trade Him

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers has accepted his fate.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been feuding ever since the 2021 NFL draft when it was reported that the star quarterback wants to be moved. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Cowherd thinks it’s a done deal that he’s staying put, and Rodgers’ has accepted that fact. You can watch him break it down below.

As weird as it might sound given my previous stances on the issue, I actually kind of agree with Cowherd, but maybe for different reasons.

The main reason I don’t think Rodgers is getting moved anymore is because everyone has gone silent for the most part.

When everyone goes silent, it’s generally a sign that the wheels are spinning behind the scenes. It’s a sign that things might be being worked out.

Now, that’s not to say they are for sure, but it’s very important to note how we haven’t heard much on this subject over the past couple weeks.

Trust me when I say that’s not an accident.

 

