Conor McGregor Says Dustin Poirier’s Wife ‘Wants To See The Hair Around My D*ck And B*lls’

Conor McGregor took a headshot at Dustin Poirier with an unreal tweet.

Poirier and McGregor will step into the octagon this Saturday night for their rubber match, and the Irish-born star is amped up ahead of the fight.

McGregor released proof that Poirier’s wife Jolie attempted to DM him on Instagram, and it’s been off to the races since then.

Poirier fired back at McGregor with, “Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ,” and that’s when the UFC superstar dropped a nuke.

Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2021

McGregor responded by tweeting in part late Thursday night, “Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fu**ed up!”

Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not.

Have a think on it in the sauna anyway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2021

In terms of fighting words, this is about as insane as it gets. That tweet from McGregor is unreal. He’s straight up saying Poirier’s wife wants to have sex with him.

Yeah, if that doesn’t piss someone off, I don’t know what will.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long before finding out the conclusion to the trilogy. Both men will step into the octagon Saturday night and settle the score.

McGregor better bring his A-game because Poirier will 100% try to take his head off after that tweet.