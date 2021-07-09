“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is officially out on Netflix.

As of Friday morning, the second film in the awesome trilogy based on stories from R.L. Stine hit the streaming giant. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In case you were wondering, yes, I scheduled my entire Friday around watching “Fear Street Part 2.”

Last Friday, I watched “Fear Street Part 1: 1994,” and I was hooked from the moment the film started. It was the best horror movie that I’ve seen in years.

Netflix is used to making hits, but “1994” was truly in a league of its own.

Netflix’s Newest Movie Is Absolutely Incredible. Everyone Needs To Watch It https://t.co/dll0qDpghQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2021

Now, it’s time to crank things up as we head back nearly two decades to find out more about the sinister origins of the witch’s curse against those in Shadyside.

In case you couldn’t tell, I’m super amped. I can’t wait to see what we get once I fire it up on Netflix tonight.

If you haven’t already watched “1994,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s outstanding on all levels, and I’d suggest watching before firing up part two.

As for me, I’m ready to roll!

Make sure to check back this weekend for my full review of “Fear Street Part 2: 1978.”