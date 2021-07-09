‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina Haack Credits Psychedelic Toad Venom With Landing New Boyfriend

Christina Haack is crediting smoking psychedelic toad venom with helping her land her new beau, Joshua Hall.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight ,” the “Flip or Flop” star captioned her post on Instagram. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Proudest Moment Of 10 Years On Reality TV)

“I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she added. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it,” the reality star continued. “So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”

Haack said their time out of the spotlight ended after cameras spotted them at the airport, and had a message to those who had an opinion about her jumping into a new relationship. (RELATED: More People Watched HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ And A Reality TV Show About Iranian-Americans Than Beto’s CNN Townhall)

“So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what,” Christina wrote. “I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

The reality star was previously married to Ant Anstead, whom she married in 2018. The two announced they had separated in September and their divorce became official in June, the outlet noted.