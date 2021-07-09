‘Golden Girls’ And Legendary TV Star, Chick Vennera, Dies At 74

Legendary TV star Chick Vennera died at his home in Burbank, California, a representative for the star shared Friday. He was 74.

The actor had a recurring role as Enrique on the hit NBC series “Golden Girls” in the 90s and appeared on the big screen in the 1978 hit “Thank God It’s Friday,” CNN reported. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

Chick Vennera, who starred in “The Golden Girls” and the 1978 comedy “Thank God It’s Friday,” has died at his home in Burbank, CA., a representative for the actor says. He was 74. https://t.co/1NI4crZDKZ — CNN (@CNN) July 9, 2021

There is no word yet on an official cause of death. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

We’re saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs, has passed away at 74. Our condolences to Chick’s loved ones, friends, and fellow collaborators.https://t.co/CnVPFalAQZ pic.twitter.com/8E0yNnUEQB — Amblin (@amblin) July 8, 2021

During Vennera’s career he appeared on the small screen numerous times in such classic TV shows as “Vega$,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Night Court” between 1978-81.

The star, born Francis Vennera, worked on film projects such as “Yanks” in 1979 and worked alongside Robert Redford in “Milagro Beanfield War” in 1988, according to IMDb.

He also did voice work for characters on such shows as “Animaniacs” and “Batman Beyond.”

Chick is survived by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, and his wife, Suzanne Vennera.