Tropical Storm Elsa Douses Mid-Atlantic, Headed To New England

Tropical Storm Elsa is passing through the Mid-Atlantic to the East Coast, hitting New Jersey and New York City on Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported.

As the storm moves toward the eastern coast, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in urban areas, flood watches and warnings are in effect in many locations, Fox News reported. (RELATED: First Hurricane Of Season Intensifying, May Be Heading For Florida)

Tropical storm warnings are in effect in areas where high winds could cause tree damage and power outages, including in Long Island and southern New England through the afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. Elsa is moving northeast at around 31 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

Here are the 11am (7/9) key messages on #Elsa. Heavy rain will continue across portions of New England today. Information specific to your area can be found at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN. pic.twitter.com/LRpAyPASLM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 9, 2021

Heavy rains in New York City caused traffic problems and flooded roads Thursday, including at least one subway station and the city could get up to 6 inches Friday, Fox News reported. Elsa isn’t supposed to change in strength and is estimated to transition to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night.

Sudden and heavy downpours from Elsa started hitting the New York City area Thursday, leading to frequent flash flooding, with at least one subway station underwater. https://t.co/IqGcJZV5T3 pic.twitter.com/N7TPGK4cR2 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 9, 2021

The storm is likely to pass over the northeast by Friday afternoon and move to atlantic Canada into Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reported.

A tornado in coastal Georgia injured nine people Wednesday at a campground for active-duty service members and military retirees, Fox News reported. One person in Florida was killed when a tree fell and hit his car Wednesday.

As of Friday morning, according to poweroutages.us, over 40,000 people were affected by power outages stretching from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.