Marilyn Manson Surrenders To Police Warrant

Marilyn Manson surrendered to a police warrant issued for him in New Hampshire stemming from an alleged assault of a videographer at a concert.

The 52-year-old singer turned himself into authorities last week in Los Angeles in connection with an arrest warrant from 2019, The Associated Press (AP) reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Esme Bianco Says Marilyn Manson Once Cut Her With A Knife, Chased Her With An Axe)

The shock rocker, born Brian Hugh Warner, is facing two counts of simple assault following an alleged altercation at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford where Manson played a concert with Rob Zombie in August 2019, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’)

He was released without bail pending an appearance in court in New Hampshire.

TMZ said it obtained video that reportedly showed the “We Are Chaos” hitmaker putting his face right into the camera lens and then releasing a huge wad of spit at the camera. It can be seen here.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault.

Each of the misdemeanor charges carries a potential of jail time for less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted, the AP noted.

Manson has also been accused of sexual assault from multiple women in Los Angeles, according to the AP. However, he has yet to be charged for any of those alleged crimes and denies the accusations.