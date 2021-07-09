Megan Fox Says Her Career Was ‘Stoned And Murdered’ Before Being Brought Back

Megan Fox has a bit of a strange view of her career.

Fox became a massive superstar after starring in “Transformers” with Shia LaBeouf, and she pretty much became a household name. However, over the past several years, she’s no longer making hits with A-list casts. In fact, it’d be very fair to say she’s dropped off a ton. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, she’s still a certified smoke, but in terms of acting, it’s just not the same. Well, she thinks her career was murdered before being resurrected.

“I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point. And then suddenly everybody’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back,'” Fox told InStyle when speaking about the past decade of her career.

She added, “I had to armor up so much inside myself and I had to be so tough to have to process this really crazy-heavy price for what I thought was doing the right thing.”

I want to be crystal clear on this. I am a fan of Megan Fox. Back in 2007 when “Transformers” dropped, I was just a kid and I was immediately enamored.

She was pretty much the hottest woman in Hollywood. I don’t think any rational person disagrees with that fact.

Fox used to be a superstar on the screen.

However, let’s not pretend like she was giving us Academy Award level performances because we all know that’s not true.

I can’t speak to whether or not her career was “murdered,” but acting is full of ups and downs. Clearly, her best days are behind her, but that doesn’t make her any less of a star.

She’s still very famous but she’s no longer dropping heat in theaters. That’s just a fact. Having said all of that, I still think Fox is great and she damn near hasn’t aged a day!