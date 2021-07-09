The Suns Beating The Bucks In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Gets Bad TV Ratings

The Suns beating the Bucks in game two of the NBA Finals didn’t get great ratings Thursday night.

According to TV Series Finale, the Suns’ beating of the Bucks 118-108 in game two averaged roughly 6.97 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s very important to note that the data will tick up as more numbers roll in, but it’s still not great at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

For those of you keeping track at home, this is just the latest reminder that the NBA is a dumpster fire when it comes to popularity among fans.

In 2018, NBA finals games had more than 17 million viewers. Now, they get just a fraction of that. When compared to college football and the NFL, the NBA is getting absolutely destroyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

Even if the final number goes up a few million viewers once the data is finalized, it won’t be anywhere near what the NBA used to get.

That’s what happens when you alienate and upset fans. If you go woke, then you go broke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

It really is a bit of a shame that more people aren’t paying attention. With the Suns and Bucks playing, I figured people would care. Apparently, I was wrong.