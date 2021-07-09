Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Movie ‘No Man Of God’

“No Man of God” looks like it’s going to be fascinating.

The plot of the film with Elijah Wood, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A complicated relationship develops between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier during Bundy’s final years on death row.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, the film about one of the world’s most horrific serial killers is going to keep us on the edge of our seats. Give it a watch below.

Admittedly, I had never heard of Bill Hagmaier prior to seeing this trailer, and I can’t remember if he was in the Netflix documentary about Bundy or not.

What I can tell you is that after a quick Google search, it’s crystal clear that his FBI career was incredibly impressive.

Most notably, he worked on Bundy’s murders and the murders of the Night Stalker Richard Ramirez. In terms of famous killers from the past 100 years, those two are right near the top of the list.

Now, the famous FBI agent will be played by Elijah Wood in a film about his relationship with Bundy as the killer’s time on this planet wound down.

If you’re a fan of true crime stories, it seems like “No Man of God” is going to be perfect for you.

You can catch “No Man of God” starting Aug. 27.