ODNI Appears To Photoshop Blind Man, Woman In Wheelchair Into ‘Multicultural’ Stock Photo For Diversity Report

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) appeared to use a photoshopped stock photo for the cover of its annual demographic report for the fiscal year 2020.

Journalist Luke Thompson first discovered the apparent photoshop job in the report.

For the cover of its diversity report, ODNI bought a stock photo called “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby” and then photoshopped a woman in a wheelchair and a blind guy into it. https://t.co/BpvOg17CbA https://t.co/G59aVvba58 pic.twitter.com/Em6C1cFuFl — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 8, 2021

The Daily Caller reached out to ODNI for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The photo is available for a free download on Shuttershock. It is titled “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby.”

ODNI then appears to have photoshopped a blind man with a seeing-eye dog and a woman in a wheelchair into the photo, which appears on the cover of the diversity report.

The National Security Act of 1947 and Congressional directive under Public Law 116-92 requires the DNI to submit an annual “demographic report on the employment of minorities, women, and persons with disabilities.”

The report “summarizes the aggregate representation of individuals employed in the Intelligence Community (IC), pay grade representation, hiring, promotion, and attrition of minorities, women and PWD within the IC” and has been published publicly since 2016.

The Pentagon and Intelligence Community’s diversity practices have come under fire from opponents of Critical Race Theory.

The CIA recently received backlash for a recruiting ad in which an employee discussed sexual and racial identity while using common “woke” buzzwords.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark A. Milley was also criticized for defending the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the military during congressional testimony in which he said “I want to understand white rage.” (RELATED: The Office Of The DNI Tweets A Photo Of OnlyFans Star Tiffany Poindexter)