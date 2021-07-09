REPORT: Spotify Employees Are Still Upset With Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify employees aren’t happy with Joe Rogan and his insanely popular podcast.

According to the New York Post, Business Insider reported that employees are not happy with the content of Joe Rogan’s podcast and the decision to sign him to a mega-deal was the most contentious in company history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m personally bothered by his transphobic comments and am concerned with the way he might spread misinformation,” a Spotify employee told Business Insider.

Another employee described those who hate Rogan as “a loud minority of people who are outraged.”

This also isn’t the first time that Rogan has faced backlash from within Spotify. Last October, news came out that employees weren’t happy with him, but their pathetic outrage has done nothing to slow down his show or stop his success.

Still, Spotify hasn’t budged. The company has benefited from Rogan’s unfiltered style. “The Joe Rogan Experience” received more listeners than any other podcast in 2020. https://t.co/qe2qU5mE5z — Media Insider (@MediaInsider) July 8, 2021

You know what all the employees who don’t like Joe Rogan should do? They should get together and quit! That’ll really show him!

By quitting and leaving Spotify, they’ll really stick it to Joe Rogan! I’m not sure he’ll be able to recover if they all leave the company.

In all seriousness, if you’re not adult enough to understand that Spotify is a business and that Joe Rogan is a star, then you should be fired. Forget giving someone the chance to quit. Cut these losers from the roster ASAP.

You know why Rogan is a superstar? Because he’s actually interesting and he says whatever he wants. Remember when the internet collectively lost its mind when he ripped cancel culture and claimed straight white men would eventually be silenced?

That’s a great example of Rogan not caring what people think. We need more of that. We don’t need less.

Joe Rogan Says Giving Into The Woke Mob Will Result In ‘Straight White Men’ Not Being Allowed To Talk https://t.co/uix71tzyA3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2021

Either grow up or get lost. It’s that simple. Joe Rogan doesn’t owe Spotify employees an explanation or anything else. He’s a star and we love his show. Get with it or get gone.