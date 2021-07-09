Southwest Braces For Heat Wave That Could Break All-Time Temperature Records

Extreme heat is expected to hit the southwest this weekend, putting over 30 million people under heat alerts, CNN reported Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) categorized much of Nevada and California under the highest heat risk level by the end of the week, CNN reported.

“Numerous daily high-temperature records could be in jeopardy of being broken, particularly for California and Nevada. Highs could approach 115-120 degrees for the lower elevations of Arizona and eastern California this weekend,” the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) Friday, according to CNN.

Death Valley could see temperatures hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit or higher Sunday and Monday. The hottest temperature recorded on Earth was 134 degrees in 1913, CNN reported.

The NWS forecasted temperatures of 116, 118 and 117 degrees Fahrenheit for Las Vegas Friday through Sunday. The city could break its all-time high-temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit, CNN reported.

Portions of northwestern Arizona and southwestern Utah are also under the highest heat risk level, CNN reported.

“Heat Risk values on Saturday and Sunday are widespread ‘Very High’ … ‘Very High’ means that the entire population is at a very high risk of heat-related illness due to both the long duration heat, and the lack of overnight relief,” said the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Las Vegas Friday, according to CNN.

California @NWS offices started to use Heat Risk about 5-6 years ago. This upcoming heatwave has some of the most "very high" risk coverage in the Sacramento Valley that many of our meteorologists can recall. Please be safe and prepare for the Excessive Heat! #CAwx #CAheat — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) asked residents to conserve power in preparation for the heatwave, as extreme temperatures can cause a “capacity shortfall on the state’s electric grid,” CNN reported.