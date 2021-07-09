The Suns Beat The Bucks 118-108 In Game Two Of The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns beat the Bucks 118-108 Thursday night in game two of the NBA Finals.
The Suns are now up 2-0 in the series after Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 54 points to defeat Milwaukee.
The series will now head back to Milwaukee, and it looks like the Bucks are on the verge of being in serious trouble.
It’s hard to believe, but Chris Paul is two wins away from winning his first NBA championship. As a basketball fan, I seriously hope he does.
The Suns did things the right way. They didn’t go build a super team with free agents. They drafted insanely well and got Paul to mentor the young guys.
They went from being one of the worst teams in basketball to being 96 minutes of great basketball from winning the whole thing.
If that doesn’t put a smile on your face as a casual fan, then I don’t know what will.
You can catch game three Sunday night at 9:00 EST on ABC. If the Suns win that one, then you can pretty much stick a fork in the Bucks.