Team USA’s Basketball Uniforms For The Olympics Are Straight Fire

Team USA’s basketball squad will be rocking some awesome threads for the Olympics in Tokyo.

The USA is expected to cruise to a gold medal during the games in Japan, and we’ll be doing it in style. Several pictures were recently shared of our blue uniforms, and they’re awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look below.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of football uniforms. I don’t really care about basketball uniforms, but I do love America.

Anything involving America is something that I’m a fan of. For that reason alone, I have to love whatever our basketball team is wearing on the court.

Our basketball team is the crown jewel of our Olympic program and that’s not up for debate. We have the best basketball players on the planet, and the gap between us and the rest of the world is laughable.

Team USA now having the best uniforms in the game is just the cherry on top.

I can’t wait for the Olympics to get started July 23. It’s never a bad time to remind the world that the USA dominates them!