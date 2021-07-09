Politics

Judge Blocks Transgender Bathroom Sign Law In Tennessee

FILE PHOTO: A gender-neutral bathroom is seen at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California, U.S., September 30, 2014. The University of California will designate gender-neutral restrooms at its 10 campuses to accommodate transgender students, in a move that may be the first of its kind for a system of colleges in the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Shakhzod Yuldoshboev Contributor
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday, stalling the implementation of a Tennessee law regulating transgender bathrooms.

The law signed by Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee stipulates, among other things, that bold, uppercase letter signage must be posted outside multi-person bathrooms where transgender individuals are allowed to use the bathroom based on their gender identity and not biological sex.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the law on behalf of two Tennessee business owners in late June, seeking to prevent the rule from going into effect on July 1.

Middle District of Tennessee Judge Aleta A. Trauger ruled in favor of the ACLU, granting a temporary injunction against the law in her Friday ruling. (RELATED: Supreme Court Does Not Reverse Transgender Student Bathroom Decision)

“The plaintiffs have presented evidence that they have strived to be welcoming spaces for communities that include transgender individuals and that the signage required by the Act would disrupt the welcoming environments that they wish to provide,” Trauger wrote in the ruling. “That harm would be real, and it is not a harm that could simply be remedied by some award at the end of litigation.”

Kye Sayers, owner of Sanctuary Performing Arts who challenged the new law with the help of the ACLU, commended the court for recognizing “that forcing businesses to display a sign that hurts transgender and intersex people is unconstitutional,” NBC News reported.