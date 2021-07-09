At Least Nine States Report Detecting Mosquitoes Carrying Disease That Can Potentially Paralyze Humans

At least nine states have reported finding mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, a disease that can paralyze its victims — as of Friday, five of these states had recorded cases in humans.

Mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus had been detected in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts and New York as of July 2, according to Best Life.

Health officials in Weld County, Colorado, reported a similar finding Wednesday, noting that the virus-transmitting mosquitoes are more prevalent this year due to hotter weather and increased precipitation, KMGH-TV reported.

Officials in Texas and California warned their residents of mosquitoes that tested positive for the potentially paralyzing disease Friday.

City mosquito trap has tested positive for West Nile virus in Zone 6 and Zone 9. Spraying in affected area this Sat & Sun, more info, https://t.co/DF4LwdupKR pic.twitter.com/Ul4x98C27Z — City of Burleson, TX (@CityofBurleson) July 9, 2021

A total of five cases in humans were confirmed in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa, according to the June 15 data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Friday, an elderly man who had been hospitalized in Fresno County, California, also tested positive for the virus, bringing the overall number of the infected this year to six, The Fresno Bee reported. (RELATED: ‘Twin Peaks’ Star Clark Middleton Dead At 63 From The West Nile Virus)

The West Nile virus symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle weakness, neck stiffness and vision loss. The virus can affect people of all ages. However, people 60 years of age and older are primarily at risk, as per the CDC’s website.