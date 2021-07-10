REVIEW: ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Is Awesome

“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” lived up to the hype.

As you all know, I was super excited for the second film in Netflix’s horror trilogy to drop for fans Friday, and it didn’t disappoint at all. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After some wings and a few cold Miller Lights, my girlfriend and I fired up “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” to find out the next chapter of the saga with Sarah Frier’s reign of terror over the residents of Shadyville and Sunnyvale.

The second film transports viewers to a summer camp in 1978 as we learn more about the curse haunting residents.

Without spoiling anything, I will say that “1978” was an awesome movie. Was it as great as “1994”? No, but I still enjoyed every second of it.

There were a bunch of awesome kills, the suspense was incredible, the plot was super fun and I literally have no complaints at all.

Now, we have one movie left, and I can’t wait to see what we get with “Fear Street Part 3: 1666.” If it’s anything like the first two movies, we’re in for a wild time.

You can catch it starting next Friday on Netflix. The streaming giant deserves a huge pat on the back for successfully hitting a home run with this incredibly ambitious project.