Editorial

Former Tennessee Football Star LaDarrell McNeil Dies At The Age Of 27

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: LaDarrell McNeil #33 of the Tennessee Volunteers against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former Tennessee football star LaDarrell McNeil has died.

The Volunteers announced Friday that McNeil had passed away at the age of 27. No cause of death was given, and Bleacher Report reported that further details aren’t known at this time.

McNeil was a great defensive back for the Volunteers during his time in Knoxville, and finished his career with 219 and five interceptions.

In terms of SEC DBs, he more than held his own over the course of his career.

Now, tragically, he's passed onto the other side at the age of 27.