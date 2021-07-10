Former Tennessee Football Star LaDarrell McNeil Dies At The Age Of 27

Former Tennessee football star LaDarrell McNeil has died.

The Volunteers announced Friday that McNeil had passed away at the age of 27. No cause of death was given, and Bleacher Report reported that further details aren’t known at this time.

We are mourning the loss of VFL LaDarrell McNeil. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and his teammates. LaDarrell will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/CQh2zfusgR — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 9, 2021

McNeil was a great defensive back for the Volunteers during his time in Knoxville, and finished his career with 219 and five interceptions.

In terms of SEC DBs, he more than held his own over the course of his career.

Now, tragically, he’s passed onto the other side at the age of 27. It fe